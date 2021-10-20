Cohanzick Management LLC Raises Stake in Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII)

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.27% of Leo Holdings III worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Leo Holdings III in the second quarter worth about $5,182,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leo Holdings III by 20.6% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 411,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Leo Holdings III in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Leo Holdings III in the second quarter worth about $198,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leo Holdings III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,546. Leo Holdings III Corp has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

