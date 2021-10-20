Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,000 Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $501,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,395,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,815. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

