Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PTK Acquisition by 2,855.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PTK remained flat at $$7.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 267,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

