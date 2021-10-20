Cohanzick Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 893,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,007 shares during the period. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II comprises 2.8% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $127,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,363. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

