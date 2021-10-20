Cohanzick Management LLC Buys Shares of 369,299 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 369,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Foresight Acquisition makes up approximately 1.2% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FORE. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 623,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

