Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

