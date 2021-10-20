Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $78.78. 34,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,500. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,920 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.