Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to Issue $1.24 Semi-annual Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.244 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 78.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Shares of KOF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. 153,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

