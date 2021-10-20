Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 147,841 shares.The stock last traded at $54.99 and had previously closed at $54.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOF. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.