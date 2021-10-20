CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 2,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,068. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

