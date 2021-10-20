CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $408.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.