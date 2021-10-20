Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $140.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

NYSE NET opened at $172.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of -384.19 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $182.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,020 shares of company stock valued at $92,322,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

