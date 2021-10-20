Cliffwater LLC Purchases 5,292 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.81. 103,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,279. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

