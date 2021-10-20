Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of CWAN opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

