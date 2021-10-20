Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.
Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.68.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.