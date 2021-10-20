Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

