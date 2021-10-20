Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Million

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $3.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $9.10 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $3.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 407,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.