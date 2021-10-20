Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $3.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $9.10 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $3.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 407,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

