ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 174,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

