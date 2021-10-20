Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

CCO stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335,015 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

