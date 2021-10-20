Clayton Partners LLC Buys 358 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.0% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.88 and its 200 day moving average is $279.10. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

