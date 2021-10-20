Claro Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,434,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,121. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $110.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.