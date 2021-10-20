Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. 1,099,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,076,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.