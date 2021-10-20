Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $359,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,438 shares of company stock worth $11,360,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $407.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $433.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

