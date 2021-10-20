Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of FINX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,643. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

