Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $376.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,656,727. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $266.97 and a one year high of $382.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

