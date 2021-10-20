Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of UTZ opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,150 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 300.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 137.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 312,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.