Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,859 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 776,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 55,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 1,270,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQB stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $294.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.10.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AQB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.