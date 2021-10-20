Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,175,423 shares of company stock valued at $82,565,175 in the last quarter.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

