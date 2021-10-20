Citigroup Inc. Purchases 573 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,896,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,478.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $109.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

