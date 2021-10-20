Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cintas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Cintas by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

CTAS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.66. 2,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.65. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $423.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

