CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 15,081 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $231,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.30. 288,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,549,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $309.46 billion, a PE ratio of 279.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.