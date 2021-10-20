CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of T-Mobile US worth $428,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 380,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.6% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.63. The company had a trading volume of 119,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,805. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.