CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 247,867 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,867 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $372,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 792,528 shares of company stock valued at $207,764,621 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.67. The company had a trading volume of 126,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,695. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.61. The company has a market cap of $282.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

