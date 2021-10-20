CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 75,695 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,580,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $261,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $570,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

CMCSA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

