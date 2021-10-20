CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$29.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.43.

Get CI Financial alerts:

TSE:CIX opened at C$27.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.85. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$27.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.