Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

