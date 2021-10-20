China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Shares Down 19.6%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE)’s stock price fell 19.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $13.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

China Health Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. It operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others.

