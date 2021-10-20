Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $606.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

