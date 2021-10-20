Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Trimmed by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after buying an additional 178,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,614. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

