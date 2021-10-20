Centrica (LON:CNA) PT Raised to GBX 112

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 60.70 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

In other news, insider Chris OShea purchased 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith purchased 49,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders have purchased 95,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,530 in the last quarter.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.