Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNTA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CNTA opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

