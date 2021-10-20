Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Centene were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

CNC stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

