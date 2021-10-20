Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.66

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.66 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 55.75 ($0.73). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 51,855 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of £81.51 million and a PE ratio of -69.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.66.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

