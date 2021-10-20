Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.38

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.38 and traded as high as C$11.50. Celestica shares last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 135,600 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Celestica alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.4249049 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.