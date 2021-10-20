Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 235,013 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,013 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.84% of Highwoods Properties worth $39,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after acquiring an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after buying an additional 385,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,574,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after acquiring an additional 152,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,330. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

