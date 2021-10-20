Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Raises Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,026,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,374,000 after purchasing an additional 563,055 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 20,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,057. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

