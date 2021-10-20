Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,414,614 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,414,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 34,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

