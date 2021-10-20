Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,535 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $30,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

