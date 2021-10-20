Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $71.87 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,664 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises 1.3% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 1.69% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $71,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 83,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -681.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

