CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

CatchMark Timber Trust has a payout ratio of 174.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -317.6%.

CTT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 million, a PE ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTT shares. Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 109.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

