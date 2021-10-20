Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,326 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10,451% compared to the typical daily volume of 41 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of ATXS opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.66. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

